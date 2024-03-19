Saudi Sports for All Federation Congratulates Team Kemet for Winning All-Female Global Goals World Cup in Riyadh

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, March xx, 2024 – The Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA) has congratulated Team Kemet for becoming the winning team of the all-female Global Goals World Cup (GGWCUP) finals held in Saudi Arabia, taking place from March 7-8 in Riyadh. The event, hosted by the SFA and supported by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiative, aims to encourage the participation of more women in sports, and promote the benefits of an active lifestyle.



The GGWCUP brought together all-female community-level football teams from around the world, with each demonstrating their passion for sport and a commitment to the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which address global issues, such as climate change, poverty, and hunger. Each team was tasked with selecting an SDG that they would promote before and during the tournament.



The teams were then rated in four categories: Action, Crowd, Style, and Football Score. Action relates to how well their SDG is promoted ahead of the Finals, via social media and face-to-face community initiatives, while Crowd considers how much the team’s support base has been inspired to communicate the message, which could include props. Style embodies the way the team members conduct themselves, demonstrating fair play and team spirit, while the Football Score reflects their effectiveness on the pitch.



The winners were announced in each category, where the team Serotonin UPM from Al Madinah won first place in terms of audience support, and the team Alorobah from Skaka won the best uniform during the championship, while the team Obab from Oman achieved first place in football. After scrutinizing the results, two teams excelled in all championship categories: Team Malala FC from Colombia, which secured the runner-up position, and Team Kemet from Egypt, which won the championship title.





On this occasion, Shaima Saleh Al-Husseini, SFA Managing Director, said: "We congratulate Team Kemet for winning the 2024 Women's Global Goals World Cup in Riyadh. We take pride in empowering women in the sports field through this event, aiming to support women's potential to contribute to achieving sustainable development goals." She added: "Hosting the Women's Global Goals World Cup once again reflects our efforts to promote inclusivity in the sports sector."



HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, SFA President, participated in the activations throughout the GGWCUP, applauding the efforts of the SFA team members and the wider Saudi sports ecosystem for curating a high-quality experience for participants and attendees alike.







The successful conclusion of the third GGWCUP reflects Saudi Arabia’s dedication to advancing women’s empowerment and promoting physical activity among its citizens. With the ongoing efforts by the SFA, such as events and promotional campaigns, the Kingdom continues to make strides towards a more inclusive and healthier society.







