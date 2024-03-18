Governor Of Sudan's Red Sea State Meets Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Port Sudan: Governor of the Red Sea State of the Republic of the Sudan HE Mustafa Mohammed Nour met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Sudan HE Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Sada.

The meeting reviewed cooperation relations and a number of topics of common interest.

During the meeting, HE the Ambassador announced the provision of daily iftar meals throughout the holy month of Ramadan in support of the local community, within the framework of the State of Qatars standing with the brotherly Sudanese people in light of the difficult humanitarian conditions they currently face.