Turkish National Defense Ministry Marks 109Th Anniversary Of Canakkale Victory

Türkiye's National Defense Ministry on Monday released a message
to observe the Canakkale Victory and Martyrs' Day, which marks the
anniversary of a key 1915 victory during World War I.
"On the March 18 Martyrs' Remembrance Day and 109th anniversary
of the #ÇanakkaleVictory, we wish Allah's mercy on our glorious
forefathers, who, especially our Commander-in-Chief Gazi Mustafa
Kemal Ataturk, made Canakkale impassable and gave us this paradise
homeland by watering every inch of the land with their blood, and
we remember them with respect and gratitude," the ministry said in
a post on X.
Gallipoli campaign
Tens of thousands of soldiers died in one of the world's most
ferocious battles 109 years ago in the Gallipoli campaign in the
Ottoman Empire during World War I.
The battle took place between April 25, 1915, and Jan. 9,
1916.
Britain and France wanted to secure a sea route through the
Canakkale Strait to what was then the Russian Empire, their
ally.
Their aim was also to capture the capital of the Ottoman Empire,
Istanbul.
The Turks repelled a naval attack, with many casualties on both
sides during the eight-month Allied offensive.
When a subsequent land campaign also failed, the invading forces
withdrew.
Victory against the Allied forces boosted the morale of the
Turkish side, which then went on to wage a War of Independence in
1919-1922, and eventually formed the Republic of Türkiye in 1923
from the ashes of the old empire.
