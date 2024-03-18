Mohanlal Praises AR Rahman During Audio Launch Event Of Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Aadujeevitham' 

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actor Mohanlal recently took centre stage at the audio launch event of Prithviraj Sukumaran's film Aadujeevitham. Amidst a gathering of film industry personalities, including Tovino Thomas, Amala Paul, and many others, Mohanlal seized the moment to express his profound gratitude to the renowned music composer AR Rahman.

In a poignant speech, Mohanlal reminisced about his early collaborations with Rahman, dating back to the 1992 film Yoddha. Recalling the nostalgic experience of hearing a song from Yoddha after three decades, Mohanlal emphasized the profound impact Rahman's music has had on his career.

Also Read:

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Apsara crowned as new captain of the house

During his address, Mohanlal paid homage to Rahman's father, RK Shekhar, a prolific music composer who contributed to over 500 films and composed music for 23 Malayalam movies. Reflecting on their shared cinematic journey, Mohanlal highlighted the critical acclaim they received for their collaboration on the film Iruvar, praising Rahman's exceptional compositions.

Furthermore, Mohanlal commended Rahman for his return to Malayalam cinema, emphasizing the universal appeal of Aadujeevitham as not just a regional film but an Indian or even global cinematic endeavor. With Prithviraj Sukumaran leading the cast and Blessy at the helm of direction, Aadujeevitham promises to be a cinematic spectacle, enriched by Rahman's soul-stirring music.

About 'Aadujeevitham'

Based on the acclaimed Malayalam novel by Benyamin, Aadujeevitham delves into the harrowing tale of a Malayali immigrant laborer's struggle for survival in Saudi Arabia. After a prolonged journey through developmental challenges, the film is set to enthrall audiences with its narrative and stellar performances, featuring actors like Amala Paul and Jimmy Jean-Louis in pivotal roles.

Also Read:

Gurdas Maan visits Sidhu Moosewala's house to bless baby boy, here's what he said

With Rahman's melodies captured through the lens of Sunil KS and edited by Sreekar Prasad, Aadujeevitham stands poised to captivate audiences with its cinematic brilliance. As anticipation mounts for its release on March 28, 2024,.