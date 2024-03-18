Sunmarke School Clinches First Place at the Prestigious U11 British Schools in the Middle East (BSME) Games

(MENAFN- Absolute Communications ) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – March 18, 2024 – In an impressive showcase of talent and sportsmanship, Sunmarke School's primary students from Year 5 and 6 have soared to new heights by securing the coveted first place overall at the esteemed U11 British Schools in the Middle East (BSME) Games. This remarkable achievement was highlighted by victories in girls' football, athletics, and boys' basketball, setting a new benchmark for excellence in youth sports.

The games unfolded over three exhilarating days from 1st – 3rd March 2024, with Sunmarke School's teams delivering standout performances in various disciplines. On Friday, the girls' football team clinched victory with a thrilling 1-0 win in the final, while the boys' basketball team emerged triumphant in a closely contested match, winning by a narrow margin of 11-10. Martina's exceptional performance earned her the title of Most Valuable Player for girls' football, showcasing Sunmarke's commitment to nurturing individual talent within its rigorous sports programme.

On Saturday, the swimming team finished at 7th place out of 12 teams, with the girls' netball team finishing 5th, and the boys' football team securing 2nd place after a hard-fought 2-0 loss to BISC. Sunday proved to be the highlight of the competition for Sunmarke, as the school's athletes dominated the athletics events. Nyla set a new high jump record of 1.37m, while Bilal and Nyla secured second positions in the 75m sprint. Jayden achieved an impressive 3rd place in the high jump, and Martina finished 2nd in the 600m track race. Yusuf showcased his talent with a 2nd place win in javelin. The relay teams brought further glory to Sunmarke, with the girls' relay team clinching the Gold Medal and the boys' relay team securing the Silver Medal.

Principal Mr. Nicholas Rickford expressed his pride in the students' accomplishments, stating, "Our Year 5 and 6 students have brought honour to Sunmarke School and exemplified the spirit of excellence that we foster. Their dedication, perseverance, and outstanding achievements in the U11 British Schools in the Middle East Games are a testament to the passion of our students, the expert guidance of our physical education and academic staff, and the robustness of our sports programme. Congratulations to all our young athletes for their remarkable success."

Under the guidance of Mr. David Campbell, Head of Primary PE, and Miss Andrea Higgins, Head of Primary, Sunmarke School's young athletes demonstrated exceptional skill, determination, and teamwork throughout the competition. The school's comprehensive sports programme, renowned for its emphasis on holistic development and competitive spirit, played a pivotal role in preparing the students for this challenging international event.

This victory at the BSME Games is a significant milestone for Sunmarke School, reflecting the institution's commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals who excel academically, creatively, and athletically. The school continues to build on its legacy of excellence, empowering students to achieve their fullest potential.





About Sunmarke School

Sunmarke School, a part of the Fortes Education family, is a leading educational institution in Dubai known for its innovative and character-building approach to learning. Recognised as one of the top five schools in the region, Sunmarke School boasts outstanding results in both the International Baccalaureate (IB) and A-Level programmes. It also takes pride in its successful university placements and student corporate internships, testifying to its commitment to academic excellence.

The school is globally recognised as a leader in Positive Education. At Sunmarke School, students are encouraged to thrive not just intellectually, but also emotionally and socially. This holistic approach to education ensures that students are equipped with the necessary skills to navigate the challenges of the modern world confidently. Located in JVT, Sunmarke School offers a vibrant and dynamic learning environment.

About Fortes Education

Fortes Education, founded over 40 years ago by Mrs. Shakuntala Mankani, is a global leader in delivering world-class, holistic education. The organisation operates schools and early education centers that foster academic excellence, character development, and well-being. With a team of over 900 passionate educators and innovators, Fortes Education is home to two prestigious schools, Regent International School and Sunmarke School, and a leading early education brand, Jumeirah International Nursery.

Regent International School, a top-tier institution in the UAE, offers an enriched British education that emphasizes not only academic achievement but also personal growth and values. Sunmarke School, recognised as one of the most transformative schools in the Middle East, provides an ambitious, values-based education that secures top university placements for its students. Jumeirah International Nursery, with nine branches across the UAE, sets the standard for early education excellence. The cornerstone of Fortes Education's approach is Positive Education, a unique blend of Positive Psychology and best teaching practices that allow individuals, schools, and communities to flourish.





MENAFN18032024007607016356ID1107990140