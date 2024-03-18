72 Combat Engagements Occurred In Frontline Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, 72 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders took place in various parts of the frontline.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published this information on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

During the day of March 17, there were 72x combat engagements.

The enemy launched a total of 14x missile and 75x air strikes, 95x MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, the russian terrorist attacks have killed and wounded civilians.

During the day of March 17, the russian occupiers attacked Ukraine using 22x Shahed UAVs. The Ukrainian Air Defense forces and means destroyed 17x of the strike UAVs.

During the day of March 17, air strikes hit Lukashivka (Chernihiv oblast), Velyka Pysarivka, Popivka, Oleksandrivka, Luhivka, Sumy (Sumy oblast), Vovchansk, Hoptivka, Basove (Kharkiv oblast), Netailove, Novoselivka Persha, Shakhtarske, Makarivka, Staromaiorske (Donetsk oblast), and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia oblast).

Around 140x settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts came under artillery fire.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the areas of russia bordering Ukraine. The enemy troops conduct subversive activities in order to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened axes. The adversary increases the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod oblast (russia).

Kupyansk axis: the enemy launched 2x unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the vicinity of Syn'kivka (Kharkiv oblast).

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian troops repelled 3x attacks of the adversary in the vicinity of Rozdolivka (Donetsk oblast). The enemy attempted to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in that area.

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 8x attacks of the adversary in the vicinities of Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk oblast).

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 13x enemy attacks in the vicinities of settlements of Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Orlivka, Oleksandropil, and Nevelske (Donetsk oblast).

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the vicinities of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Pobjeda (Donetsk oblast). With the air support, the invaders made 36x attempts to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops in that area.

Orikhiv axis: the enemy launched 7x attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders in the vicinities of Robotyne and northwest of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia oblast).

Kherson axis: the invaders do not abandon their intention to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. For instance, during the day of March 17, the enemy attempted 3x unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Ukrainian troops.

At the same time, the Ukrainian soldiers continue their active operations to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation troops, and exhaust the enemy all along the front line.

During the day of March 17, the Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 6x concentrations of troops, weapons, and military equipment of the adversary.

The Ukrainian missile troops hit 3x concentrations of the russian invaders' troops.