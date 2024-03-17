Belarusian FM Meets With Business Community Of Mongolia

Meetings were also held with the general director of the UMM company (dealer of BelAZ in Mongolia) - Honorary Consul of Belarus in Mongolia Leonid Slobodsky and the top executives of the company that operates Belarusian dump trucks. During the negotiations, Minsk Tractor Works signed a roadmap with the Ministry of Agriculture and Light Industry of Mongolia to supply tractors with a capacity of 80-350hp and plows. The document reflects the supply plan for 2024-2025 with the prospect of developing cooperation until 2027. On the same day, Sergei Aleinik held talks with the Mongolian State Agricultural Corporation. The parties discussed the supply of pedigree cattle, milking equipment and the construction of dairy production facilities for the needs of Mongolian farmers. The minister also visited the Evseg Cashmere Factory. The company's management expressed interest in cooperation, including in shipping its products to Belarus. Discussion of bilateral projects and opportunities for further cooperation continued during visits to various production facilities. The Belarusian delegation, in particular, toured APU company, the largest manufacturer of milk, carbonated and alcoholic beverages. Sergei Aleinik was briefed that the company uses Belarusian milk powder to make dairy products and Belarusian malt to manufacture beer.

According to the head of Mongolia's National Emergency Management Agency, thanks to Belarusian equipment, more than 13,000 people have already been saved and property damage worth more than $20 million prevented.The parties emphasized the positive experience of cooperation in terms of the supply of equipment for the needs of the National Emergency Management Agency of Mongolia and discussed four areas of promising cooperation. The Mongolian side confirmed its interest in purchasing special-purpose fire-fighting vehicles made by Pozhsnab company on MAZ chassis and other equipment and overalls. Interest was expressed in continuing training programs for Mongolian specialists in specialized Belarusian institutions.