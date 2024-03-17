Belarusian FM Meets With Business Community Of Mongolia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Aleinik visited
production facilities and enterprises in Ulaanbaatar and held
meetings with the business community during his official visit to
Mongolia, Azernews reports, citing BelTA.
In furtherance of the talks with the leadership of the country and
the government, Sergei Aleinik held a meeting with the head of the
National Emergency Management Agency Major General G.Ariunbuyan in
Ulaanbaatar.
The delegation visited one of the fire units to see Belarusian fire
equipment used in the Mongolian emergency response units.
Representatives of Belarusian enterprises, in turn, spoke about the
production capabilities and new types of equipment.
According to the head of Mongolia's National Emergency Management
Agency, thanks to Belarusian equipment, more than 13,000 people
have already been saved and property damage worth more than $20
million prevented.
The parties emphasized the positive experience of cooperation in
terms of the supply of equipment for the needs of the National
Emergency Management Agency of Mongolia and discussed four areas of
promising cooperation. The Mongolian side confirmed its interest in
purchasing special-purpose fire-fighting vehicles made by Pozhsnab
company on MAZ chassis and other equipment and overalls. Interest
was expressed in continuing training programs for Mongolian
specialists in specialized Belarusian institutions.
Discussion of bilateral projects and opportunities for further
cooperation continued during visits to various production
facilities. The Belarusian delegation, in particular, toured APU
company, the largest manufacturer of milk, carbonated and alcoholic
beverages. Sergei Aleinik was briefed that the company uses
Belarusian milk powder to make dairy products and Belarusian malt
to manufacture beer.
The minister also visited the Evseg Cashmere Factory. The company's
management expressed interest in cooperation, including in shipping
its products to Belarus.
On the same day, Sergei Aleinik held talks with the Mongolian State
Agricultural Corporation. The parties discussed the supply of
pedigree cattle, milking equipment and the construction of dairy
production facilities for the needs of Mongolian farmers.
During the negotiations, Minsk Tractor Works signed a roadmap with
the Ministry of Agriculture and Light Industry of Mongolia to
supply tractors with a capacity of 80-350hp and plows. The document
reflects the supply plan for 2024-2025 with the prospect of
developing cooperation until 2027.
Meetings were also held with the general director of the UMM
company (dealer of BelAZ in Mongolia) - Honorary Consul of Belarus
in Mongolia Leonid Slobodsky and the top executives of the company
that operates Belarusian dump trucks.
