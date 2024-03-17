Baku-Moscow Plane Lands At Sheremetyevo Airport Due To Closure Of Domodedovo Airport

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The flight J2 181 of the Azerbaijan Airlines airline on the
Baku-Moscow (Domodedovo airport) route landed at the Sheremetyevo
airport due to the airport being closed, Azernews reports, citing
the press service of the Azerbaijan Airlines.
It was reported that the plane successfully landed at
Sheremetyevo airport at 12:15 Baku time.
Domodedovo airport was closed due to security measures.
