(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has reiterated France's stance on the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, emphasizing the importance of Ukraine regaining control over all territories it once held, including the Crimean Peninsula annexed by Russia. Macron made these remarks during an interview with broadcasters TF2 and France 2, where he characterized Russia as France's "adversary" and emphasized the necessity of upholding Ukraine's sovereignty for lasting peace in the region.



Macron's statements have drawn a cold response from Russia, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggesting that Macron's remarks indicate a willingness to escalate France's involvement in the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Peskov noted that France's indirect participation in the conflict already positions Russia as an adversary.



These remarks from Macron follow a pattern of increasingly assertive statements regarding the situation in Ukraine. Earlier in February, Macron hinted at the possibility of NATO troops being deployed to Ukraine, a statement that was met with denials from other NATO members. In his recent interview, Macron refrained from elaborating on this matter, citing the need for "strategic ambiguity" and hinting at undisclosed reasons for not providing further details.



Macron's reaffirmation of France's stance underscores the ongoing tensions between Russia and Western countries over the conflict in Ukraine. As diplomatic efforts continue to seek a resolution to the crisis, Macron's statements highlight the complexities and challenges involved in addressing the situation in Eastern Europe.

