Art Fair Reports 'Record' Prices For Van Gogh And Picasso

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
The Hague: Europe's largest art fair closed its doors on Friday with organisers saying that sales, including a rare Van Gogh and works by Picasso and Kees van Dongen, fetched“record prices”.
Although a total figure of sale for some of the world's most sought-after artworks could not be given, organisers of The European Fine Art Fair (TEFAF) said that sales ran up to“tens-of-millions of euros”.
“It's impossible to tally the total sales as many are not made public,” TEFAF organiser Noepy Testa said.
“But we have had record sales, running into tens-of-millions of euros,” she told AFP.
Top ticket items for sale this year included a rare early Van Gogh, painted when the artist was living in southern Netherlands around 1884, and a multi-million-euro work by abstract art pioneer Wassily Kandinsky.
The US-based gallery selling the Van Gogh, titled“Tete de paysanne a la coiffe blanche” confirmed a buyer, with Dutch media saying the asking price of €4 ($4) was reached.
Kandinsky's 1910“Murnau mit Kirche II” was put up for sale by art dealer Robert Landau, who bought the work last year for $45m at auction at Sotheby's.
It was not known whether a new buyer had been found, but Landau at the fair told AFP that the painting was recently valued at“€100m”.
Other big ticket names also fetched top prices.
A work on paper by Pablo Picasso called“Femme au tablier” sold for almost two million euros, while a painting by Dutch-French artist Kees van Dongen titled“Femme au Chapeau” sold for a“seven-figure sum to a private European collector”.
But it was not just paintings fetching top prices.
A 17th-century Safavid mirror was sold to the Aga Khan Foundation in Toronto for around 200,000 euros, organisers said.
A Delftware porcelain work previously owned by British fashion photographer Cecil Beaton fetched around €300,000.
Over the eight-day fair, close to 50,000 visitors flocked to view artwork presented by 270 exhibitors from 22 countries, the organisers said. - AFP
