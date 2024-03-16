President Ilham Aliyev's Re-Election Indicates People's Trust In Him, Says Ana Birchall

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

The re-election of Ilham Aliyev as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan is an indicator of people's trust in him, former Deputy Prime Minister of Romania Ana Birchall said during the panel session themed "Artificial Intelligence, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, and a New Security Paradigm in the Cyber Warfare Epoch" within the XI Global Baku Forum, Azernews reports.

Birchall emphasized that Aliyev's victory underscores the widespread support for his government's policies. She highlighted Azerbaijan's success in countering attempts to use energy as a geopolitical weapon, attributing this achievement to regional energy cooperation facilitated by Azerbaijan.

The presidential election, held on February 7, 2024, resulted in Aliyev securing 92.12 percent of the votes, as announced by the Central Election Commission on February 11.

The XI Global Baku Forum, attended by representatives from numerous countries and international organizations, serves as a platform for discussing various global challenges and opportunities, including cybersecurity, climate change, and geopolitical stability.