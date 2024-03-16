President Ilham Aliyev's Re-Election Indicates People's Trust In Him, Says Ana Birchall

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
The re-election of Ilham Aliyev as President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan is an indicator of people's trust in him, former Deputy
Prime Minister of Romania Ana Birchall said during the panel
session themed "Artificial Intelligence, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles,
and a New Security Paradigm in the Cyber Warfare Epoch" within the
XI Global Baku Forum, Azernews reports.
Birchall emphasized that Aliyev's victory underscores the
widespread support for his government's policies. She highlighted
Azerbaijan's success in countering attempts to use energy as a
geopolitical weapon, attributing this achievement to regional
energy cooperation facilitated by Azerbaijan.
The presidential election, held on February 7, 2024, resulted in
Aliyev securing 92.12 percent of the votes, as announced by the
Central Election Commission on February 11.
The XI Global Baku Forum, attended by representatives from
numerous countries and international organizations, serves as a
platform for discussing various global challenges and
opportunities, including cybersecurity, climate change, and
geopolitical stability.
MENAFN16032024000195011045ID1107985794
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.