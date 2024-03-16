Azerbaijan Subjected To Cyber Attacks In 2020 Karabakh War, Says Turkish Ambassador To Czech Republic

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan was subjected to cyber attacks in the 2020 second
Karabakh war, Turkish ambassador to the Czech Republic Egemen Bagis
said during the panel session themed "Artificial Intelligence,
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, and a New Security Paradigm in the Cyber
Warfare Epoch" within the XI Global Baku Forum, Azernews reports.
"Artificial intelligence must be used with greater social
responsibility. Türkiye offers this.
The country also has advanced drone technology, but we use
drones humanely. If we leave it to artificial intelligence, it will
have big consequences because artificial intelligence doesn't have
human values and emotions,” Bagis added.
To note, the XI Global Baku Forum is attended by representatives
of many countries as well as prestigious international
organizations: more than 350 guests from over 70 countries.
The forum, which will last until March 16, will host global
discussions on the results of COP28 and preparations for COP29,
will consider factors that pose threats to the new world order, as
well as issues of security and prospects for peace, building
stability in a fractured world, its impact on the global world,
will discuss ways to address the challenges facing humanity, will
touch upon conflicts and mega-threats shaking the world, including
climate, food and nuclear security.
At the same time, there will be discussions on the role of
military and economic alliances in global governance, regional
perspectives, the European Union and its relations with its
neighbors, youth policy, ways to build resilience to global
challenges, inequality, natural resource scarcity and migration
issues, artificial intelligence, and new security paradigms in the
age of drones and cyberweapons.
MENAFN16032024000195011045ID1107985790
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.