Family Of Slain Ukrainian Reporter Files Lawsuit Against Fox News

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The family of Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova, a 24-year-old Ukrainian journalist who died while reporting on the war in Ukraine on March 14, 2022, filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Fox News on Thursday, March 14.

That's according to Business Insider , Ukrinform reports.

The lawsuit was filed in New York State Supreme Court by Kuvshynova's parents and Shane Thomson, a security advisor for SEPAR, a UK-based security agency that was contracted at the time by Fox News.

The suit accuses the news organization of neglect, saying it took a crew of journalists employed and contracted by Fox News into an active war zone despite multiple warnings from local officials and a security consultant who advised them against doing so.

Andriy Kuvshynov, Sasha's father, had concerns about whether his daughter had been needlessly endangered soon after her death. In 2022, he told Business Insider: "I don't understand how a decision was taken for Fox News to go where it was dangerous, where there was a live threat. It was so scary round there. Why did they end up there?"

Several other people in the same crew as Kuvshynova were also killed in the March 14 assignment, including Pierre Zakrzewski, a veteran Fox News cameraman.

In response, Fox News released a statement saying the network continued to mourn the loss of both Pierre Zakrzewski and Sasha Kuvshynova, but "will respectfully defend against the inaccurate claims within this lawsuit."

