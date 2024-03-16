UNAMA Mission Extended In Afghanistan With Emphasis On Women's Rights Support

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Written By: Hakim Bigzaad

Following the extension of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) by the UN Security Council, several human rights and women's organizations are calling for special attention to the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan by this office.

The United Nations Security Council, in a session held on Friday, March 15th, extended the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) for another year until March 17, 2025.

Simultaneously, during this mission, Amnesty International has urged UNAMA to prioritize women's rights in Afghanistan.

The organization has stated that UNAMA must continue its strong and consistent human rights reporting and exert pressure to lift restrictions on women's and girls' rights.

Meanwhile, Heather Barr, Deputy Women's Rights Section Chief at Human Rights Watch, has welcomed the extension of UNAMA's mission in Afghanistan, stating that it strengthens this organisation's human rights reporting component.

Asela Ahmadzai, a women's rights activist, tells Khama Press that she is optimistic about the extension of UNAMA's mission in Afghanistan because it can report on the situation of Afghan women.

Zarghuna Yousufzai, a women's and children's rights activist, has welcomed this extension on her Twitter page, stating,“I want to emphasize that UNAMA should focus more on executing its mission in human rights, participation, and support for women in Afghanistan.”

Mina Habib, a female reporter in Kabul, says regarding the extension of UNAMA's mission:“We welcome the extension of UNAMA's mission. This mission can properly monitor the situation of Afghan women. It is a major organization and represents the world in Afghanistan.”

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) is primarily political. It was established in 2002 at the request of the then-government of Afghanistan by the United Nations Security Council.

This institution, which also focuses on human rights issues in Afghanistan, has repeatedly called for reopening educational institutions for girls, but this demand has not been implemented yet.

