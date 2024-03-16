Yermak Emphasizes Significance Of Involving As Many Countries As Possible In Global Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has emphasized the importance of participation of as many states as possible in the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Continuing the dialogue with the countries of the Global South, Andriy Yermak had a phone call with Chief Advisor to the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil Celso Amorim.

The interlocutors discussed preparations for the inaugural Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Yermak informed that Ukraine is actively working on engaging as wide a range of countries as possible to participate in the founding summit. These are the countries that respect international law, the UN Charter, as well as the principles of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Ukraine, Latvia start talks on security agreement

He emphasized the importance of the participation of as many states as possible to forge a common decision among their leaders regarding the fair end of the war and the restoration of sustainable peace in Ukraine.

Yermak informed his interlocutor about the recent shelling of civilian infrastructure in Ukraine by Russia, including a residential area in Odesa. People were killed and wounded,

including rescuers who arrived to assist those affected.

Additionally, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine stressed the significance of ensuring freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and maintaining the grain corridor for global food stability.

