(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The David Fair Now in Full Swing.

David's 67th International Fair has over 500 exhibitors and is expected to help boost the economy in the province of Chiriquí by more than $50 million and runs until March 24th.

Organizers expect more than 300 thousand visitors, due to the new attractions that the fair has to offer to locals and foreigners.

The fair is home to crafts, farm, commercial, and entertainment attractions.

You will love the dance groups.

Hoteliers in David say that the capacity in hotels and inns is between 95 and 100%.

The David Fair is very much an Agricultural/Cowboy event.

Many folks start by seeing the animals. Plenty of cows!

Big, Small and HUGE!

Horses are a focal point. Horses are judged, there are rodeos, pony rides,

and lots of cowboy hats.

There are many displays of produce and plants.

Some are for sale and some are just on display.

It is a great place to buy plants for your garden.

Actually it is a great place to buy handcrafted furniture, toys, and more.

They sell items at the fair that you won't see anywhere else.

There is a little“zoo” of local animals and birds on display.

Then of course there are the rides, cotton candy, and food vendors. There is lots of music too. Some might be too loud for you at night with the disco blaring.

Many of the expats are usually gone by

time the music starts in the evening.

In short, the fair is fun.

It only comes around once a year in David, so you should visit.

It is so inexpensive to attend and if you are a Jubilado, it is even cheaper.

