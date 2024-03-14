Basil Hints At SLPP Forming Alliance With Ranil

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

The founder of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), Basil Rajapaksa, hinted at the possibility of the SLPP forming an alliance with President Ranil Wickremesinghe ahead of the upcoming elections.

In an interview on Sirasa TV, Rajapaksa said that in his opinion Wickremesinghe has what it takes to lead the country.

He also said that all the main political parties must unite in the best interest of the country.

Rajapaksa said that the SLPP has taken a decision not to discuss who it will support at the next Presidential election.

Basil Rajapaksa returned from the US recently and is expected to lead the SLPP election campaign. (Colombo Gazette)