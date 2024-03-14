UN peacekeepers start leaving war-torn African nation

(MENAFN) The United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) has initiated the process of withdrawing its troops from a military base in the eastern region of the country, responding to escalated attacks by anti-government rebels in recent weeks. This decision marks the beginning of a phased disengagement from the conflict-stricken Central African state, with peacekeepers transferring equipment to the DR Congo police at the Kamanyola camp in South Kivu province.



The withdrawal of over 12,000 troops from the DR Congo is set to unfold in three stages throughout the current year, in accordance with a resolution adopted by the United Nations Security Council in December. While MONUSCO has been present in the volatile eastern region since 1999, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has urged for a swift departure of the mission, emphasizing the need for Kinshasa to take charge of its own defense.



President Tshisekedi has criticized the United Nations troops for purportedly failing to fulfill their mandate of combating rebels, resolving armed conflicts, and safeguarding civilians.



Moreover, MONUSCO has faced significant scrutiny and condemnation for its handling of protests, with allegations of excessive force resulting in fatalities and injuries among demonstrators. The decision to extend the peacekeeping mandate until December 20, coupled with plans to close 14 bases and facilities in South Kivu by June, reflects a shifting dynamic in the region's security landscape.



The withdrawal unfolds against a backdrop of renewed clashes between Congolese forces and the M23 rebel group, which has drawn allegations of external support from Rwanda, vehemently denied by Kigali. As MONUSCO embarks on its phased withdrawal, concerns linger over the implications for stability and security in the DR Congo, underscoring the complex challenges facing the nation and the broader region.

