(MENAFN) In an exclusive interview with RT, Djiboutian politician and writer Daher Ahmed Farah delivered a bold prediction, asserting that neocolonialism is on the verge of extinction. Farah made these remarks on the sidelines of the Second Congress of the International Russophile Movement and the Forum on Multipolarity, highlighting the growing support for Russia from non-Western regions as a significant factor contributing to the decline of neocolonialism.



Farah emphasized that many non-Western nations perceive Russia as a counterbalance to what they view as an unjust world order dominated by a minority. He noted a growing awareness among the public regarding the discrepancies between words and actions in global politics, suggesting that this awareness contributes to the erosion of neocolonialism.



Furthermore, Farah highlighted the support for Moscow even within Western circles, where individuals recognize the importance of engaging with a powerful nation like Russia rather than isolating it. He argued that the outdated notion of one part of the world dominating others indefinitely is unsustainable, leading to the inevitable demise of neocolonialism.



Echoing Farah's sentiments, former director of the Ugandan presidential office, David Isoke Rusa, underscored the urgency of embracing multipolarity in today's rapidly evolving world.



Rusa pointed out the diminishing influence of traditional Western power centers, emphasizing the rising prominence of China and India as global economic leaders.



Rusa urged Western nations to acknowledge the changing dynamics of power and adapt to multipolarity for their own benefit. He emphasized that resisting this shift would be futile and that embracing multipolarity aligns with the evolving realities of global politics.

