Allison Cirullo Leaves Edelman For Burson Global Role

(MENAFN- PRovoke) CHICAGO - Allison Cirullo has left Edelman after nearly 17 years for Burson, where she will lead the firm's consumer and brand work.



Cirullo, most recently Edelman's COO of global brand, will serve as global chair of consumer and brand at

Burson , which will launch July 1 with the merger of WPP agencies BCW and Hill & Knowlton, creating a $1bn PR firm.



Cirullo will also serve as North America chair of consumer and brand for the agency. She will work with BCW starting April 15 until Burson's official launch.



Cirullo has spent the last three years as Edelman's COO of global brand, where she oversaw the practice's growth and operations. Previous roles included managing director of US brand and managing director of Chicago brand.



“The core components of building brands - demonstrating value, building trust and connecting with all stakeholder audiences - are inextricably linked to enhancing reputation,” said BCW global CEO Corey duBrowa, who will be CEO of Burson.“Allison has considerable experience across a variety of industries helping clients drive reputation, from purchase to purpose and everything in between. Her exceptional client experience and commitment to building and mentoring high-performing teams make her a formidable addition to the Burson team.”



Since announcing its creation in January, Burson has made a number of senior appointments including BCW's Kristine Boyden and Scott Wilson as Americas and EMEA CEOs, respectively, who hold the same roles at BCW.



Cirullo is the latest in a number of senior leaders who have left Edelman in recent months, some of whom spent more than a decade at the firm.



High-profile departures include Jim O'Leary , who, after 15 years with Edelman,

stepped down from his role as US COO and corporate affairs chair in January 2023 to join Weber Shandwick as the agency's new North America CEO. His key hires have included Edelman vets Jordan Rittenberry and Sheila Mulligan, both of whom spent 17 years at Edelman,

to lead Weber Shandwick West and Central Region respectively.



