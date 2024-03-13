KUNA Chief Discusses Cooperation With US Ambassador

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 13 (KUNA) -- Director General of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Dr. Fatma Al-Salem held talks on Wednesday with the US Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, Karen Sasahara, on boosting media cooperation.

The KUNA director general held the discussions with the ambassador during a meeting at her office, where they also exchanged views on various media issues of common concern.

Dr. Al-Salem affirmed keenness on seeking to enhance the media cooperation with sisterly and friendly states for serving the state's external message.

For her part, the American ambassador lauded freedoms in Kuwait, its open society namely the distinguished social gathering halls, the diwaniahs, where citizens hold substantial dialogue and conversations on public issues.

KUNA plays a significant daily role in broadcasting news, she said, noting journalism plays a crucial role in cementing ties among states. (end)

mdm









MENAFN13032024000071011013ID1107971278