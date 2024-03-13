Minister Of Education Praises Excellence, Distinguishment Of Private Schools Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha,Qatar: HE Minister of Education and Higher Education Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi expressed her pride in her creative sons and daughters and in their distinguished schools that nurtured them and congratulated them on their excellence and excellence.

In a press statement marking the annual ceremony organized by the ministry for outstanding private school students under the theme "We Are Proud of You", Her Excellency praised their qualitative achievements and said: "Congratulations to you and your families. How proud we are of you and your achievements, which are not bounded by borders and are not stopped by challenges. You shone in all fields and were at the forefront, carrying the name of your country, Qatar, high. You are Qatar's real wealth. Tomorrow, you will shape its promising future."

The ceremony that was attended by HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE) Dr. Ibrahim bin Saleh Al Naimi aimed to strengthen the partnership between the ministry and private schools and encourage outstanding students to continue to excel. It also seeks to present the practices of distinguished private schools to exchange experiences and disseminate best practices of teaching and learning according to different educational systems.

Assistant Undersecretary for Special Education Affairs at the MOEHE Omar Abdul Aziz Al Naama thanked and appreciated all the outstanding students who stood out for their exceptional achievements. He also thanked those behind this achievement who supported them, starting with the family, the first school, and passing through the teachers and schools affiliated with it.

He stressed that their success reflects their will and determination to excel and constitutes an example to be followed for the rest of the students. He also expressed his pride and complete confidence in their ability to be pioneers and innovators in their various fields and contribute to the nation's and all humanity's progress.

For her part, Director of the Department of Private Schools and Kindergartens Affairs at the MOEHE Dr. Rania Mohammed stressed that celebrating the global excellence of our sons and daughters highlights the importance of educational inputs that contributed to developing students' competencies and skills. It enhanced their learning outcomes by reviewing the experiences of private schools and their students for various methodologies and practices during today's sessions.

She pointed out that the number of private schools in the country reached 342 schools and kindergartens. The numbers increase yearly, while the number of staff in private schools reached 25,663 employees. The total number of students was 240,277 students. The number of educational systems applied in private schools reached 23. She explained that the diversity of inputs to the educational process in private schools has impacted enriching students' learning outcomes and achieving the achievements we celebrate today.