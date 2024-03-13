QIC Opens Edutainment Branch At Kidzmondo Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, has officially opened its interactive edutainment establishment at the KidzMondo Doha theme park in the Mall of Qatar.

Designed to help youngsters boost their self-confidence and realize their full potential, the QIC mini branch offers a fun-filled introduction to the world of insurance and its related industries, including customer services, money and risk management, and much more.

Children will also get the exciting opportunity to practice their learnings by taking the roles of underwriters, customer service agents, surveyors, and insurance adjuster in an interactive way.

Further to ending up their journey at QIC with a basic knowledge of how insurance works, children will get compensated for their work with some Kidlars (KidzMondo's own currency) which they can spend across the mini city.

Ahmed Al Jarboey, QIC's Chief Operating Officer - Qatar Operations, said:“Our new partnership with KidzMondo Doha comes as part of our insurance literacy initiatives, and in line with QIC's core social responsibility vision to empower the younger generation in Qatar, and be part of their growth journey towards becoming true leaders in the future. We are confident that our presence at KidzMondo Doha will be a remarkable contribution to the edutainment offerings of the theme park, and I would like to invite all parents to bring their little ones to our establishment and let them expand their knowledge while having fun with QIC.”

Qatar Insurance Company (QIC, QIC Group) is a publicly listed insurer with a consistent performance history of 60 years and a global underwriting footprint.

Founded in 1964, QIC was the first domestic insurance company in the State of Qatar.

Today, QIC is the market leader and the first digital insurance company in Qatar and a dominant insurer in the GCC and MENA regions.

QIC is one of the largest insurance companies in the MENA region in terms of written premium and total assets and is listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and has a market capitalization in excess of QR8.