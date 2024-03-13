Brazil-UAE Ties Set To Reach New Heights

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) President Osmar Chohfi said in Dubai on Thursday (7) that Brazil and the United Arab Emirates can take their relationship to new heights in the near future thanks to the signing of the Cooperation and Facilitation Investment Agreement and the negotiation of other economic cooperation agreements.

Chohfi spoke during the Brazil Emirates Conference held by business group Lide as part of a mission to the Gulf. The delegation, which the ABCC's president is part of, had started in Saudi Arabia on March 3 and ends in the UAE on Friday (8). The conference was one of the highlights.

“There are many industries where we can cooperate, like green economy, construction, infrastructure, tourism, and IT, which can be of interest for Brazilian and UAE investors,” said Chohfi. He told the Arabs that Brazil is preparing one of the largest and most attractive public concession programs, with a focus on infrastructure, digital inclusion, energy transition, science, technology, education, and healthcare.

Chohfi also talked about the attractiveness of the UAE for the expansion of Brazilian companies, as the country has free trade agreements with 33 countries, which provides competitive access to nearly 2 billion consumers.“This makes the country an attractive destination for Brazilian entrepreneurs who want to build consistent internationalization projects and export to important markets around the globe,” he said.

Michel Temer also spoke at the event in Dubai

At the conference, leaders from Brazil and the UAE spoke, include Brazil's former president Michel Temer, who defended trade as a way of diplomacy.“We have to get along with all countries because while in more remote past international relations were guided by political and institutional ties, now they're guided by trade relations,” he said, praising the holding of the mission.

Read more: Chohfi: Good moment for Brazil and Saudi Arabia

In the same vein as Chohfi, Juma Al Kait, Assistant Undersecretary at the Ministry of Economy of the UAE, said that the alliance between Brazil and his country is entering a new exciting stage. Saleh Lootah, Chairman of UAE Food and Beverage, talked about Brazil's potential in the food industry. The event also featured other officials and businesspeople like UAE Artificial Intelligence Ministry representative Hasher Dalmook, Brazil's former Agriculture minister Roberto Rodrigues, and Minerva Foods COO Martim Di Giacomo.

