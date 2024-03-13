Tejasswi Digs Mexican Food In California, Shares Glimpses Of Her Culinary Tour

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 13 (IANS) The 'Bigg Boss 15' winner Tejasswi Prakash on Wednesday shared a sneak peek into the Mexican delicacies that she enjoyed in San Jose, California.
Tejasswi had earlier shared her pictures from her visit to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. And now the diva has giving a delicious glimpses of the Mexican food.
Taking to Instagram Stories, the 'Naagin 6' actress, who has 7.4 million followers, shared some pictures of food-- nachos with cheese, and jalapeño peppers, churros with hot chocolate, and Mexican drinks.
On Tuesday, Tejasswi shared alluring pictures, wearing a backless shimmery dress with halter neck. The post received love from her beau Karan Kundrra.
The actress is known for her work in 'Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2', 'Karn Sangini', 'Pehredaar Piya Ki', and 'Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur'.
