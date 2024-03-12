Lebanon, France Signed Military Cooperation Deal

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Mac 13 (NNN-NNA) – Lebanon and France signed an agreement yesterday, to boost cooperation between their armed forces.

Lebanese Army Commander, Joseph Aoun, and French Armed Forces' Director General of Health Services, Jacques Margery, signed the agreement in Beirut in the presence of French Ambassador to Lebanon, Herve Magro.

The agreement will allow France to support the Lebanese army in training medical staff, securing the provision of medical materials and equipment, and developing military clinics.

Aoun and Margery discussed military cooperation between the two countries, including ways to support Lebanon's military institutions.

The Lebanese army has been heavily impacted by a lingering economic and financial crisis, since 2019. The situation has caused a collapse of the Lebanese pound and a devaluation of wages for employees in the public sector, including servicemen.– NNN-NNA