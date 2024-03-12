(MENAFN- Baystreet) Southwest Cuts Capacity

Kohl's in Same Playpen with Babies R UsFMC Expands Platform into CanadaTop Reasons Gold Prices Could Test $2,500 this YearArcher-Daniels-Midland Revises Sales Figures Amid Investigation Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkin - Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Mainz Gears up for German Conference, Presentation

Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) shares began Tuesday in the red, as the Berkeley, Calif.-based company, a leader in molecular genetics diagnostic solutions for early cancer detection, is proud to announce its upcoming participation at the 39th UDH Congress 2024, taking place this weekend in Fellbach, Germany. One of the main focus topics for this year's event, organized by the German Complementary Medicine Association (Union Deutscher Heilpraktiker, Landesverband Baden-Württemberg), is the gut and its significance in the manifestation of diseases.

Mainz Biomed's showcase at the UDH Congress underscores the Company's dedication to bridging the latest in scientific research with the wide spectrum of healthcare practices. Mainz Biomed's engagement reflects a deep respect for the diverse methodologies within the healthcare community, emphasizing the commitment to contributing evidence-based, innovative solutions like ColoAlert®.

ColoAlert®, Mainz Biomed's flagship product, is a testament to the Company's mission, providing a highly accurate, easy-to-use, at-home colorectal cancer (CRC) screening kit. Its advanced tumor DNA analysis technology significantly improves early detection rates, a crucial factor in effective CRC management. By presenting ColoAlert® at the UDH Congress, Mainz Biomed highlights the role of cutting-edge molecular diagnostics in enhancing comprehensive health strategies, demonstrating the synergy between technological innovation and patient-centric care.

MYNZ shares dipped two cents, or 1.9%, to $1.04.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks