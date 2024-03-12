United States Foreign Exchange Market Is Expected To Grow Annually By 6.1% (CAGR 2024-2032)

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “United States Foreign Exchange Market Report by Counterparty (Reporting Dealers, Other Financial Institutions, Non-financial Customers), Type (Currency Swap, Outright Forward and FX Swaps, FX Options), and Region 2024-2032”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the United States foreign exchange market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How Big is the United States Foreign Exchange Market?

The United States foreign exchange market size is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2024-2032.

United States Foreign Exchange Market Growth:

Various factors, including the increasing number of international trade activities, monetary policies, and the expanding economy, are primarily driving the United States foreign exchange market. In line with this, the interest rate of the federal reserve and monetary policy announcements are closely monitored by forex traders, as they directly impact the value of the dollar against other currencies, thereby stimulating the market growth in the country.

United States Foreign Exchange Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Counterparty Insights:



Reporting Dealers

Other Financial Institutions Non-financial Customers

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the United States Foreign Exchange market based on the counterparty. This includes reporting dealers, other financial institutions, and non financial customers.

Breakup by Type Insights:



Currency Swap

Outright Forward and FX Swaps FX Options

A detailed breakup and analysis of the United States foreign exchange market based on the distribution channel has also been provided in the report. This includes currency swap, outright forward and FX swaps, and FX options.

Breakup by Regional Insights:



Northeast

Midwest

South West

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include Northeast, Midwest, South, and West.

United States Foreign Exchange Market Trends:

Emerging trends in the United States foreign exchange market include the increasing use of technology and algorithmic trading, which enhances market efficiency and liquidity by enabling high-speed, automated trading strategies. In addition to this, the growing emphasis among key players on adopting risk management tools and strategies among traders, owing to the rising need for impulsive changes in currency values, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, the market is positively influenced by the rising demand for digital currencies and blockchain technology to impact the forex market, on account of the potential implications for currency transactions and international payment systems. Besides this, with the emerging democratization trend, retail investors are gaining easier access to forex trading platforms and resources, which is anticipated to catalyze the United States foreign exchange market over the forecasted period.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

