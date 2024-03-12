Russian Losses: 910 Invaders Down In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's total combat losses since the invasion have amounted to 425,890, including 910 in the past day alone.
That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.
Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed 6,747 (+8) Russian tanks, 12,901 (+27) armored fighting vehicles, 10,522 (+23) artillery systems, 1,016 MLR systems, 713 (+2) air defense systems, 347 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,184 (+43) UAVs, 1,920 (+1) cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, a submarine, 13,870 (+44) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,691 (+5) units of specialized equipment.
The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.
As reported by Ukrinform, over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has hit eight enemy manpower and weapons clusters and a command post. Missile forces inflicted damage on two enemy manpower and equipment clusters, a Buk-M1 air defense system, and a 1L219 Zoopark counter-battery radar
