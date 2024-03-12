GCC Cat Food Market 2024: Size, Share, Industry Trends, Demand, Growth Analysis And Report By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ GCC Cat Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032 “, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights into the GCC cat food market growth . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The GCC cat food market size reached

US$ 117.3 Million

in

2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach

US$ 197.4 Million

by

2032, exhibiting a growth rate

(CAGR) of 5.8%

during

2024-2032.

GCC Cat Food Market Overview:

Cat food refers to a specially formulated diet designed to meet the nutritional needs of domestic cats. This market segment includes a variety of product types, such as dry food (kibble), wet food (cans and pouches), and treats, each tailored to cater to the specific requirements of felines at different life stages, activity levels, and dietary needs.

High-quality cat food is enriched with essential nutrients such as proteins, fats, vitamins, and minerals, supporting overall health, energy levels, and longevity. The benefits of premium cat food include supporting optimal health, enhancing coat condition, maintaining a healthy weight, and preventing various health issues. This specialized nutrition underscores the importance of tailored dietary formulations to ensure the well-being and satisfaction of these beloved pets.

GCC Cat Food Market Trends:

In the GCC region, the market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by escalating pet ownership and the accelerating awareness of pet health and nutrition. Along with this, the expanding middle class, coupled with higher disposable incomes, is enabling pet owners to invest in premium pet food products, fueling market expansion. In addition, the trend toward the humanization of pets is leading to a growing demand for specialized, high-quality cat food, including organic and natural options.

The region is witnessing a rise in the availability of a wide range of cat food through various distribution channels, such as pet shops, supermarkets, and online retailers, enhancing consumer accessibility to diverse brands and formulations. The growth is also supported by the growing pet care industry, with services including veterinary care and pet grooming promoting overall pet health awareness and contributing to the demand for nutritious cat food. Furthermore, the influence of Western trends and the increasing presence of expatriates are catalyzing the shift towards more sophisticated and specialized pet care products in the GCC, creating a positive market outlook.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:



Dry Food

Wet and Canned Food Snacks and Treats

Breakup by Ingredient Type:



Animal Derivatives

Plant Derivatives

Cereals Derivatives Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores Others

Breakup by Region:



UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Qatar

Oman Bahrain

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

