UK comes second in list of most miserable nations

(MENAFN) In a recent survey conducted by Sapien Labs, a neuroscience foundation, the United Kingdom has been labeled as the second-most unhappy country in the world. The study, titled 'Mental State of the World,' highlights a significant decline in Britons' mental health since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, with no apparent signs of recovery.



Published last week, the fourth annual report assessed the mental well-being of 419,175 participants across 71 countries, providing a comprehensive overview of global mental health trends. The results unveiled a concerning pattern in the English-speaking world, with the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand all ranking in the bottom quartile. Among the countries surveyed, the United Kingdom's residents were found to be happier only than those of Uzbekistan.



Surprisingly, the United Kingdom found itself eight places behind Yemen and 12 places behind Ukraine in terms of overall mental health. The survey reported that 35 percent of Britons indicated being either "distressed or struggling," a figure that decreased by only 0.7 percent compared to the previous year when the United Kingdom ranked last in the mental health rankings.



To determine the mental health rankings, Sapien Labs administered a set of 47 questions covering categories such as "mood and outlook," "social self," "drive and motivation," and "adaptability and resilience." While acknowledging the subjectivity inherent in participants' responses, the foundation's findings align with similar conclusions reached by other reports.



Amid a historic decline in living standards, the United Kingdom's Office of National Statistics reported in November that Britons experienced a decrease in happiness and personal satisfaction in the year ending March. Adding to the growing concerns, a report published in The Lancet medical journal last month revealed that approximately 1.8 million people in the United Kingdom are currently awaiting mental health treatment.



The survey outcomes underscore the need for heightened attention to mental health challenges in the United Kingdom and prompt a critical examination of the factors contributing to the decline in the nation's well-being.





