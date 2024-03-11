Ukraine Reports Over 5K Russian Kias, Wias In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past week, Russia suffered more than 5,000 war casualties in Ukraine.

That's according to the spokesman for the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Andriy Kovaliov, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"For the past week, the enemy's total manpower losses amounted to 5,040. Also, 74 tanks were destroyed, as well as 162 armored fighting vehicles, 208 artillery systems, eight multiple rocket launchers, nine air defense systems, 219 operational and tactical-level drones, two cruise missiles, 329 military trucks, and 42 units of specialized equipment," Kovaliov said.

According to the official, during the past week, Ukraine intercepted 138 of 159 Shahed one-way attack drones.

Ukraine's Air Force hit 65 manpower and weapons clusters and a drone control point.

During the past week, Ukraine's missile units engaged 10 enemy clusters, seven air defense systems, three control points, four ammunition depots, 10 artillery systems on theif firing positions, six e-warfare systems, a fuel depot, a radar, and a Solntsepiok heavy flamethrower.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's overall combat losses since the invasion have amounted to 424,060, as per Ukraine's General Staff. That's including 900 Russian soldiers and officers killed or wounded in action over the past day alone.