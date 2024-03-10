Ramadan 2024 Moon Sighting Today? Saudi Arabia Calls Muslims To Spot Ramzan Crescent Moon

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "With the holy month of Ramadan expected to begin on 10 March this year, Saudi Arabia has called Muslims to spot the Ramadan crescent today. According to the Saudi Press Agency reports, quoted by Hindustan Times, the Supreme Court has asked that anyone in the Kingdom, who sees the Ramadan crescent moon with their naked eyes or through binoculars, should notify the court nearest to their location and record their testimony there READ: Ramadan 2024 moon sighting: When crescent moon is expected to be sighted in India, Saudi ArabiaThe report added that various observatories across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will search for the crescent moon for the month of Ramadan 1445 AH on Sunday. However, the main observation committee will be seated at Sudair, where a Senior Astronomer from Al Maj'mah University will head the search for the Crescent of Ramadan, depending upon the sighting of the crescent moon on the 11 March evening after maghrib prayers, Ramadan may begin in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other South Asian countries a day later i.e. taraweeh from the evening of March 11, and the first fast on March 12, Ramadan 1445 AH READ Ramadan 2024: UAE Muslims prepare for Ramadan as Moon sighting is expected today. Know the significance and moreAs per details, the crescent moon's sighting marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan. Though the exact timing of the moon sighting varies from place to place – depending on geographical location and local moon sighting traditions, it marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan based on the lunar cycle and is 29-30 days long Ramadan, Muslims refrain from food, drink, and other physical needs and fast from dawn to sunset. They break the fast each day with the iftar meal, which usually starts with the eating of dates and is followed by a larger meal.

