Kuwait Judicial Bodiy, UN Sign Mou On Boosting Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdulaziz Al-Hussaini

KUWAIT, March 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studies (KIJLS) and the United Nations signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Sunday aimed at enhancing cooperation between the two sides.

The MoU signed by Director-General of the KIJLS Justice Hani Al-Hamdan and UN Secretary General's Representative in Kuwait Ghada Al-Taher with attendance of Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice Hashem Al-Qallaf.

Al-Hamdan said to KUNA the MoU will help KIJLS to achieve several goals, most notably Kuwait Vision 2035 and the UN Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Al-Hamdan added MoU aims to exchange experiences and will provide an opportunity to enable Kuwait's expertise to expand from local to international level.

For her part, Al-Taher stated to KUNA that the partnership between the two sides will enhance technical cooperation, exchange capabilities in various fields that are related to law and justice in Kuwait, and will hold joint programs online or in person in collaboration with UN agencies.

Al-Taher noted out that the MoU is a framework for furthering the strategic partnership between UN and KIJLS to have a highly efficient judicial and legal system in Kuwait.

One of the objectives of the KIJLS is to train Members of the Public Prosecutor's Office and Legal Advice and Legislation in which helps them to practice their work more efficiently. (end)

MENAFN10032024000071011013ID1107957917