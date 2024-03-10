Passage To India Kicks Off With Live Sketching, Cultural Activities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Pramod Prabhakaran | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Thousands of people gathered at the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA) Park to attend the community festival“Passage to India 2024” which opened yesterday with a bevy of cultural performances.

Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) along with the Embassy of India, in collaboration with the Qatar Museum and Museum of Islamic Park, kicked off their three-day cultural extravaganza, with a series of wonderful cultural performances, including a live sketch by famous Indian painter Vilas Nayak.

Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library, H E Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari was the Chief guest for the evening and did the inauguration unveiling a digital poster. He was gifted a painting made by Nayak during the opening ceremony depicting the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister of India H E Narendra Modi. The crowd was mesmerised by the artist, who made the painting in under 10 minutes live on the stage with some vibrant music playing in the background.



Minister of State and President of Qatar National Library H E Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari (centre), Ambassador of India to Qatar H E Vipul (left) and Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) President A P Manikantan at the opening ceremony of Passage to India 2024.

Ambassador of India to Qatar, H E Vipul addressed the assembled crowd and urged everyone to visit the MIA park and witness the various programmes.

“We thank the Qatari leadership for their support to the Indian community. I would encourage everyone present here to see all the programmes over the three days. Come and see the various cultural activities and enjoy the Indian cuisines which are available in this lovely setting,” the Ambassador said.

ICC is hosting this event to celebrate the rich Indian culture, tradition, and unity in diversity. The celebration also marks 50 years of diplomatic relationship between Qatar and India.

“We have some special performances including a mega Thiruvathira dance today (Friday), Raas Dandiya, a Qawwali programme by artists specially flown in from India tomorrow (Saturday) and a photography exhibition by the Indian community with some magnificent captures of India and Qatar are also showcased here,” Ambassador added.

ICC's President A P Manikantan welcomed the audience and urged them to enjoy the cultural performances, Indian cuisines, handicrafts, and other artefacts. ICC's Vice President Subramanya Hebbagelu, General Secretary Mohan Kumar and other managing committee members were also present on this occasion.

Students from Indian schools in Qatar are showcasing musical and colourful dance performances along with members of associations affiliated with the ICC. Visitors can also indulge in some sumptuous Indian food at the venue and there are stalls put up by entities showcasing artefacts and different services. Among the highlights of the festival is a photography exhibition featuring the works of 100 talented photographers from Qatar, showcasing the country's vibrant cultural tapestry.

Free shuttle service is made available to Museum of Islamic Art park from Umm Ghuwailina Metro Station parking area to MIA Park. The bus will be operating every 10 minutes between 4pm and 10pm on all three days that the event will take place. The event is being held at MIA Park until March 9 from 4pm to 11pm.