Microsoft resumes efforts to expel Russian administration hackers after email breach

(MENAFN) In an ongoing effort to remove elite Russian government hackers from its systems, Microsoft revealed on Friday that it is still grappling with the aftermath of a November breach that compromised the email accounts of high-ranking company executives. The hackers, reportedly affiliated with Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service, not only infiltrated Microsoft's internal networks but also attempted to breach customer networks using stolen access data.



The intrusion, first disclosed by Microsoft in mid-January, allowed the hackers to exploit certain source-code repositories and internal systems within the software giant's infrastructure. Although Microsoft declined to specify the exact nature of the accessed source code or the extent of the hackers' capabilities to compromise customer and Microsoft systems, it emphasized the severity of the breach. Among the compromised data were "secrets" gleaned from email communications between Microsoft and unspecified customers, including critical cryptographic information such as passwords, certificates, and authentication keys.



In response to the breach, Microsoft is proactively engaging with affected customers to provide support and guidance on implementing mitigation measures. This collaborative approach underscores the company's commitment to addressing the security implications of the breach and minimizing its impact on both internal operations and customer security.



Furthermore, the incident highlights a broader trend of cyber threats targeting prominent technology companies and their clientele. Cloud-computing firm Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) also disclosed its status as a victim of SVR hacking on January 24, aligning with Microsoft's discovery of the breach. While HPE refrained from divulging specific details regarding the breach's origins, the timing of its disclosure suggests a coordinated effort among affected entities to address the shared threat posed by sophisticated state-sponsored cyberattacks.



As Microsoft continues its efforts to expel the hackers and fortify its cybersecurity defenses, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the persistent and evolving nature of cyber threats in today's digital landscape. It underscores the critical importance for organizations to remain vigilant and proactive in safeguarding their networks, data, and sensitive information from malicious actors seeking to exploit vulnerabilities for nefarious purposes.

