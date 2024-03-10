156 Beneficiaries Graduated From Business Digitization Program For Women Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar.10 (Petra) - The International Labor Organization (ILO), in partnership with Jordan River Foundation (JRF) and representatives of government institutions and civil society organizations on Sunday celebrated graduation of 156 Jordanian and Syrian women beneficiaries of the "Digitalize Your Business (DYB) for Female Entrepreneurs" module.The program, supported by Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) of U.S. Department of State, comes within the project "Formalizing access to the legal labour market for refugees and host communities in Jordan," and seeks to increase women's economic participation in Jordan by supporting entrepreneurship of Jordanian and Syrian women, according to a joint statement.The project was implemented in several stages, as DYB guidelines were developed to establish entrepreneurial business projects for women.Under this process, these guidelines were adopted and developed through ILO, aligned to the Jordanian environment and about 422 women were trained on entrepreneurship.Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Qais Qatamin, ILO Coordinator of Crisis Response Support Programs said this initiative aims to empower women and youth and provide them with the "necessary skills to overcome challenges in a rapid and changing economic landscape."Qatamin also stressed that digital entrepreneurship is "capable of changing the economic reality for the better."Meanwhile, Director of the Training, Consultation and Programs Department, Dr. Mohammad Hourani, pointed out the number of beneficiaries of the program during the past two years exceeded 50,000.The program aims to train and support Jordanian and Syrian women to digitize their projects to expand scope of their businesses and enhance their access to local markets, the statement pointed out.