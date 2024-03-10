Germany’s DGB rejects approving financial incentives to prolong employment of older workers

(MENAFN) The German Trade Union Confederation has voiced opposition to proposals advocating for financial incentives aimed at prolonging the tenure of older individuals in the workforce. Anya Bell, a member of the board of directors of the Confederation, conveyed the organization's stance in an interview with Welt am Sonntag, published on Saturday. Bell emphasized the Confederation's disapproval of suggestions to grant tax exemptions or exemptions from social security contributions for older employees, cautioning that such measures would only deplete resources from social security and public budgets.



The statement from the German Trade Union Confederation comes in response to Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil's expressed intention to engage with trade unions and employers to explore incentives facilitating prolonged employment for individuals desiring to work beyond retirement age. While Heil's proposal garnered support from business owners, with Rainer Dolger, the president of a prominent company, expressing appreciation for the government's initiative in creating incentives for older workers to remain in the workforce, the stance of the Confederation highlights a divergent viewpoint.



The debate surrounding incentives for extending the employment tenure of older individuals underscores the complexity of balancing the interests of various stakeholders, including workers, employers, and governmental bodies. The German Trade Union Confederation's opposition to financial incentives underscores concerns regarding potential implications for social security systems and public finances, advocating for a comprehensive approach that prioritizes the sustainability and equitable distribution of resources within the labor market. As discussions continue on this matter, finding common ground that addresses the needs and concerns of all parties involved will be crucial in shaping policies aimed at promoting workforce participation among older individuals while ensuring the stability of social welfare frameworks.

MENAFN10032024000045015682ID1107957303