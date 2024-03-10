Airbus Delivers 49 Aircraft In February

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Paris: Airbus completed the delivery of 49 aircraft in February 2024 to 28 customers which included British Airways, Delta Air Lines, Wizz Air and many more.

The manufacturer has expressed ambitions to deliver around 800 aircraft in 2024, 65 more than it achieved in 2023. Delivering 800 aircraft in a year requires a monthly output of 67, which presents a monumental task.

However, Airbus won't be too concerned; in December 2023, the company managed to deliver an astonishing 112 aircraft to 51 customers.

Airbus will most importantly want to see delivery numbers increase each month and with only 30 deliveries made in January 2024, the latest monthly update represents a rise of 18 aircraft.

The airline that was the largest recipient of Airbus jets in February 2024, was the low-cost Indian airline, IndiGo, which received four A320neo aircraft.

In February 2024 we added two gross orders to our books for the A350-900 and delivered 49 aircraft across our #A220, #A320, #A330 and A350 Families to 28 customers.

Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, JetBlue Airways and Wizz Air all took delivery of three narrowbody aircraft.

British Airways and Turkish Airlines were the only carriers to receive widebody planes.

British Airways took delivery of an A350-1000 on February 20, 2024, and Turkish Airlines welcomed an A350-900 to its fleet on February 26, 2024.

In total the February 2024 deliveries were made up from an A350-1000, an A350-900, two A330-900s, 21 A321neos, 18 A320neos, and six A220s.

The only orders Airbus took in February 2024 were for two A350-900s from an undisclosed customer.

