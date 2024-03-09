Air Defense Forces Destroy 12 Out Of 15 Shahed Drones At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of March 9, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 12 Shaheds.

The Air Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"On the night of March 9, 2024, the enemy attacked with 15 Shahed-type attack drones (Chauda launch areas - Crimea, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia). Anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Forces and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack. As a result of combat operations, air defense destroyed 12 Shaheds within the Dnipro, Donetsk, and Poltava regions," the statement said.

Headquarters to eliminate consequences of night attack ofdrones start working in Sumy at 8 a.m

As Ukriorm reported earlier, 63 combat engagements took place at the front yesterday, the enemy launched eight missiles and 107 airstrikes and fired 113 missile attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.