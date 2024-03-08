National Winey Agency Says Georgian Wine“Gaining Popularity” In Asia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Georgian National Wine Agency on Friday said Georgian wine
was gaining popularity in the Asian market, highlighting the
ongoing showcase of 16 wines from the country at Foodex Japan, an
annual international food and beverage exhibition in Tokyo, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The Agency cited Georgian wine producers as saying participation
in the exhibition was an“excellent opportunity” to discover new
trade partners and boost exports.
During the exhibition, representatives from the Agency and
producers met with Japanese marketing, trade, and consulting
companies.
The Agency noted 28,000 bottles of Georgian wine were exported
to Japan between January and February, a 549 percent increase over
the same period of 2023.
Tkemaladze added the goal of the body was to promote winemaking
as a“constituent part of the ancient Georgian culture”.
