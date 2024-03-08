Umerov, Syrskyi Discuss Ukraine's Military Needs With Greek Defense Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi discussed the needs of the Ukrainian army with Greek Minister for National Defense Nikos Dendias.

In particular, Umerov briefed his Greek counterpart on the operational situation on the battlefield, Ukrinform reports, citing the ministry's press service.

The parties discussed the Ukrainian army's urgent needs, including artillery and ammunition.

"I am grateful to Greece and Minister Dendias personally for unwavering support," Umerov said.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed Ukraine's defense needs with his British counterpart Grant Shapps.