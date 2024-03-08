The Ambani Family Owns The World's Most Expensive Private Residence

(MENAFN- NewsIn) March 8 (Insider) – Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man, and his family live in a fittingly opulent 27-story tower on Mumbai's most exclusive street.

Named the most expensive private residence in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records, the Ambanis' house apparently requires a staff of 600, has three helipads, and features a movie theater that can seat 50.

Dubbed Antilia - the name of a mythical island off the coast of Europe - the interior of the building has been rarely photographed.

Business Insider compiled everything we know about Antilia, the Ambani family home.

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani Piramal, Rihanna, Shloka Mehta Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Radhika Merchant onstage during pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani and Merchant.

Bill Gates, Paula Hurd, Anant Ambani, and Mukesh Ambani pose for a picture during the pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Reliance Industries/Reuters

Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, Isha Ambani, Nita Ambani, and Mukesh Ambani.

The Ambani house in October 2010, when construction was still finishing up.

The Ambanis' tower, called Antilia, rises above the Mumbai skyline.

Different levels have terraces overlooking Mumbai.

Antilia is on the most exclusive residential road in Mumbai: Altamount Road.

Antilia has been the site of exclusive parties for Mumbai's wealthiest residents. Reuters

Antilia is sometimes lit up at night. Reuters

A red sculpture at Atilia is visible in this photograph. Reuters

Antilia tower lit up in January. Hindustan Times

Members of the public pass through the ground level of Antilia tower. Hindustan Times

Tourists at the Antilia tower in January. Hindustan Times