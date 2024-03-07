CCS Approves Acquisition Of 34 ALH Dhruv Choppers For Indian Army And Indian Coast Guard

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Cabinet Committee on Security has approved a proposal for the acquisition of 34 new Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv choppers, with nine slated for induction into the Indian Coast Guard and 25 allocated to the Indian Army.

Manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, these helicopters signify a significant stride towards indigenization.

According to ANI quoting top government sources, the Indian Coast Guard will replace old light utility choppers with the nine allocated ALH Dhruv choppers, while the Indian Army intends to deploy them for various roles.





With both projects expected to exceed Rs 8,000 crore, they are poised to boost indigenization efforts. Additionally, the government has greenlit a project to upgrade the BMP infantry combat vehicles of the mechanized infantry directorate of the Indian Army.

The Advanced Light Helicopter (Dhruv) stands as a multi-role, new-generation helicopter in the 5.5-ton weight class, designed and developed indigenously by HAL.