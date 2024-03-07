ACI Chief Emphasizes Economic Ties With South Africa

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 7 (Petra) - President of the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI), Fathi Jaghbir, underscored the imperative of bolstering Jordanian economic ties with South Africa, particularly in light of the latter's unwavering support for the rights of the Palestinian people.During Jaghbir's meeting with South African Ambassador Tselane Mokuena, he commended the robust bilateral relations between Jordan and South Africa across various domains, emphasizing the pivotal role of the private sector in fortifying economic cooperation between the two nations, said an ACI statement on Thursday.Highlighting trade dynamics, Jaghbir revealed that Jordan's exports to South Africa, primarily comprising chemical and potash industries, amounted to $19 million in 2023. In contrast, imports from South Africa stood at approximately $57 million, dominated by food products and charcoal. Jaghbir stressed the importance of collaborative efforts to elevate bilateral trade relations to new heights.Moreover, Jaghbir underscored Jordan's strategic significance as a gateway to Iraqi and Gulf markets, coupled with its access to free trade agreements with numerous countries worldwide. These factors position Jordan as an attractive destination for foreign investments, he said.The statement further disclosed discussions held during the meeting regarding the organization of an industrial delegation visit to South Africa. The visit aims to explore avenues for collaboration between the two parties and capitalize on available opportunities, particularly in establishing integrated industries.