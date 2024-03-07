               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Georgian Defence Minister, EU Ambassador Discuss Deepening Cooperation


3/7/2024 5:12:10 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Irakli Chikovani, the Minister of Defence of Georgia, on Wednesday met with Pawel Herczynski, the European Union Ambassador to Georgia, to discuss“perspectives of deepening” cooperation“in various formats,” Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The Ministry said the meeting reviewed the importance of the European Council's decision to grant Georgia the EU membership candidate status in December.

Chikovani noted the decision was a result of “intensive work” carried out by the Georgian Government for the purpose.

