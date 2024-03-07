5Th Test: Kuldeep Yadav Scythes Through England With Sensational Five-Wicket Haul In Dominating Session For India

(MENAFN- IANS) Dharamshala, March 7 (IANS) Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav scythed through England with a sensational five-wicket haul to make it a dominating second session for India on day one of the first Test at the HPCA Stadium on Thursday.
At tea, England are 194/8 in 55 overs, with Ben Foakes and Shoaib Bashir unbeaten at eight and five respectively. It was a session where England amassed 94 runs, but India had the upper hand by taking six wickets, led by Kuldeep's 5-72, including him taking his 50th Test wicket.
The post-lunch session began with Zak Crawley surviving an inside edge to short leg on a leg-break from Kuldeep, as India didn't take the review, with replays later showing a thin edge. He and Joe Root hit five boundaries between themselves, with Crawley surviving a caught-and-bowled dismissal off Ravindra Jadeja.
But his knock came to an end on 79 when he was tempted into a drive by Kuldeep, but was castled through the gate. Jonny Bairstow, in his 100th Test appearance, came out all guns blazing with his leg-side boundaries, but in an attempt to drive off Kuldeep, he sent a nick behind to keeper Dhruv Jurel.
Joe Root was next to fall, trapped lbw by a Jadeja slider and Kuldeep got his fifth wicket when his googly rapped Ben Stokes in front of the stumps. It has been a brilliant spell from Kuldeep, who bowled a mix of googlies and leg-breaks while drawing the batters on both front and back foot, and is now the second spinner after Australia's Nathan Lyon to take a five-wicket haul in Tests at Dharamshala.
Ravichandran Ashwin, playing his 100th Test match, had Tom Hartley top-edging a slog-sweep to deep mid-wicket and Mark Wood edging to slip to pick two wickets in three balls. England could have ended second session at 184/9 if Jurel had caught a thick edge of Bashir off Jadeja. In the final session, India will be aiming to wrap up the England innings quickly.
Brief Scores: England 194/8 in 55 overs (Zak Crawley 79; Kuldeep Yadav 5-72) against India
MENAFN07032024000231011071ID1107946589
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.