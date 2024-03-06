Saudi German Hospital In Jeddah Hosts First Regional Conference On Hand, Upper Limb And Microscopic Surgery, Inaugurates Specialised Hand Surgery Unit

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Saudi German Hospital in Jeddah has set a new benchmark in healthcare innovation by organizing the inaugural Regional Conference on Hand, Upper Limb and Microscopic Surgery. This groundbreaking event marks a significant milestone in the hospital's long-lasting commitment to advancing medical practices in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The conference convened leading experts and unit directors from esteemed medical institutions across the Arab world, including Egypt, Kuwait, Syria, and the United Arab Emirates to exchange expertise on hand and upper limb surgery in addition to showcasing cooperation opportunities between various players in the medical field. Together, they delved into cutting-edge scientific discoveries and modern surgical techniques to enhance patient recovery rates in hand and upper limb surgeries.

As part of the conference, Saudi German Hospital announced the inauguration of the hand, upper limb and microscopic surgery unit in its hospital in Jeddah.

Dr. Khalid A. Batterjee, Vice President, Saudi German Health, stated that“Saudi German Hospital inaugurated this one-of-a-kind unit to perform hand, wrist, shoulder and upper limb surgeries using cutting-edge microscopic techniques. It operates under the supervision of a team of highly experienced and competent doctors and specialists aiming to treat patients and provide them with the necessary medical care. This aligns with our commitment towards patients, which is reflected in the Group's ethos of 'Caring like family'”. Furthermore, Batterjee shed light on the collaboration with Assiut University, a renowned centre for microscopic surgeries in the Middle East. This partnership aims to attract experienced doctors and facilitate the training of Saudi doctors, thus broadening expertise in this intricate specialty.

Saudi German Hospital's hosting of the first regional conference on hand, upper limb and microscopic surgery reflects its commitment to maintain its position as one of the leading healthcare service providers in the region.