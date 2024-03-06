Two Women Wounded As Russians Drop Guided Aerial Bombs On Village In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military dropped aerial bombs on the village of Kleban-Byk in the Donetsk region, injuring two women.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.
“The Russian army shelled the village of Kleban-Byk in the Illinivka territorial community using a KAB-500. Two women, aged 48 and 56, were injured by the bomb explosion. Both victims were at home at the time of the strike. The victims were taken to a medical facility where they were diagnosed with mine and blast injuries, cut and concussion,” the post says.
In addition, the shelling damaged apartment buildings, private households, power grids, and a car.
Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated as part of the criminal proceedings over violations of the laws and customs of war (parts 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
As reported by Ukrinform, a 63-year-old woman was killed in the Donetsk region as a result of the morning shelling of Netailove village in the Ocheretyne community.
