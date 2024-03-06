Graduation Ceremony Held For 40 Girls In Health Sciences In Bamyan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Written By: Hakim Bigzaad

The Governor's office in Bamyan province celebrated the graduation of 40 girls from a two-year health sciences program, and Governor Abdullah Sarhadi participated in the ceremony.

According to Bamyan Province's press office, on Wednesday, March 6th, 40 girls completed their two-year program in this province, and Governor Sarhadi urged them to sincerely engage in the health sector.

These girls have completed their two-year program with the support of the UNHCR.

Governor Sarhadi emphasized during the event,“It is heartening to see young women enduring hardships and striving alongside their families to pursue their education, ensuring they become valuable contributors to their society and country in the future.”

Abdullah Sarhadi further pledged his commitment to providing opportunities for education and employment for both boys and girls in the province.

Meanwhile, these girls graduated from their program, the Minister of Public Health of the Taliban had reported severe shortages of female doctors in some provinces.

The plight of women in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover has been a matter of concern globally, with reports of restrictions on women's education and employment opportunities surfacing.

Women's rights activists have expressed fears about the future of women's education and participation in public life under Taliban rule, citing past oppression and restrictions.

Despite the challenges, initiatives like the graduation of these 40 girls offer a glimmer of hope for the empowerment and advancement of women in Afghanistan, signaling resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

